L&T Finance - Return Ratios Likely To Improve: HDFC Securities
The stock is available at reasonable valuations for a reason of possible asset quality hiccups in wholesale lending.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd., over the years has been constantly reducing its dependence on the wholesale lending business by aggressively expanding its well diversified retail financing business which has grown at compound annual growth rate of 24% over FY18-23.
It has established itself as a strong and well-capitalised financial institution. It has a strong presence in farm equipment finance, two-wheeler finance, as well as micro loans.
L&T Finance has witnessed improving trends across its business in the past few months and with pick up in disbursements, return ratios are likely to improve.
We feel investors can buy the stock in the band of Rs 130-133 (1.3 times FY25E adjusted book value) and add further on dips in Rs 113- 116 band (1.15 times FY25E ABV) for base case fair value of Rs 143 (1.45 times FY25E ABV) and bull case fair value of Rs 153 (1.55 times FY25E ABV) in two quarters.
Key Triggers
Focus on retail segment going forward,
Lower capital allocation to wholesale portfolio to free up resources for retail growth,
Credit costs to moderate,
Comfortable capitalisation levels with demonstrated financial support from parent,
Customer focus approach - positioning itself as a Fintech@scale
Risks and Concerns
Asset quality could worsen
The wholesale book still accounts for ~25% of the loan book with gross non-performing assets/net non-performing assets of 8.4/3.9%. Any weakness in Indian macros could result in elevated slippages from the existing book.
Loan book growth could remain subdued
L&T Finance is running down its wholesale book and focusing on retail lending. Consequently, overall loan book growth may remain subdued in the immediate future and the balance sheet size may shrink.
Competition from peers
Most banks/non-banking financial companies are looking to increase share of retail loans and L&T Finance may face significant competition in growing its retail portfolio.
Increased borrowing
cost Reserve Bank of India has hiked repo rates by 6 times in FY23 to 6.5%. Although further hikes are unlikely, it would be some time before interest rates start coming down. This would increase the borrowing cost of L&T Finance due to lag effect and likely to impact net interest margins, if it is unable to pass it on.
Company Background:
L&T Finance is a financial holdings company offering a diverse range of financial products and services across retail, corporate, housing and infrastructure finance sectors as well as mutual fund products and investment management services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Promoted by Larsen and Toubro Ltd., it was incorporated in 1994 and headquartered in Mumbai.
With a total loan book size of ~Rs 80,000 crore and pan-India reach with ~206 branches across 21 states and one union territory of India, it has built a strong position in the Indian financial services industry.
Click on the attachment to read the full stock report:
