L&T Finance - Return Ratios Likely To Improve: HDFC Securities

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd., over the years has been constantly reducing its dependence on the wholesale lending business by aggressively expanding its well diversified retail financing business which has grown at compound annual growth rate of 24% over FY18-23.

It has established itself as a strong and well-capitalised financial institution. It has a strong presence in farm equipment finance, two-wheeler finance, as well as micro loans.

L&T Finance has witnessed improving trends across its business in the past few months and with pick up in disbursements, return ratios are likely to improve.

The stock is available at reasonable valuations for a reason of possible asset quality hiccups in wholesale lending though the focus on this business has been falling.

We feel investors can buy the stock in the band of Rs 130-133 (1.3 times FY25E adjusted book value) and add further on dips in Rs 113- 116 band (1.15 times FY25E ABV) for base case fair value of Rs 143 (1.45 times FY25E ABV) and bull case fair value of Rs 153 (1.55 times FY25E ABV) in two quarters.