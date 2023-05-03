L&T Finance Q4 Results Review - Inline Earnings; Rundown In Wholesale Book Is Positive: Motilal Oswal

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. reported Q4 FY23 consolidated profit after tax of ~Rs 5 billion (inline), up 47% YoY. Pre- provision operating profit grew by 12% YoY to Rs 12.7 billion (inline), while credit costs came in at ~Rs 5.2 billion. FY23 consolidated PAT grew 52% YoY to ~Rs 16.2 billion.

Q4 FY23 retail PAT grew 58% YoY to ~Rs 4.7 billion. FY23 retail PAT increased 87% YoY to Rs 13.8 billion. Retail return on asset/return on equity stood at ~2.5%/13.8% in FY23.

Management targets to improve the retail mix to ~90% by March 2024, which we believe could be achieved in the next few quarters. Considering the consistent rundown in the wholesale book, we model loan growth of 11%/22% in FY24/FY25E. We estimate a PAT compound annual growth rate of 25% over FY23-FY25, with consolidated RoA/RoE of 2%/10% in FY25.

A strong liability franchise, a well-capitalised balance sheet and a keen intent to further accelerate the sell-down of the wholesale book augur well for L&T Finance to achieve its Lakshya 2026 goals.

We believe L&T Finance is set to transform itself into a primarily retail franchise, which could lead to profitability improvement and RoA expansion.