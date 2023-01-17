L&T Finance Q3 Results Review - Treading A Path To Retailisation: ICICI Securities
The overhang of mark-down of wholesale portfolio was addressed with incremental provisioning.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
L&T Finance Holding Ltd. has reported adjusted consolidated profit after tax of Rs 4.54 billion in Q3 FY23 (compared to Rs 4.1 billion/ Rs 2.62 billion/ Rs 3.42 billion/ Rs 3.26 billion/ Rs 2.23 billion/ Rs 1.77 billion in Q2 FY23/ Q1 FY23/ Q4 FY22/ Q3 FY22/ Q2 FY22/ Q1 FY22, respectively).
Aligning to Lakshya 2026 goals, retail portfolio scaled up 10% QoQ/34% YoY and it has commenced accelerated reduction in wholesale portfolio (down 18% QoQ/24% YoY).
This, coupled with improvement in net interest margins plus fee (8.8%), led to better than estimated core operating performance. It reported capital gains of Rs 26.1 billion (pre-tax) from stake sale in L&T Investment Management.
Nonetheless against this, L&T Finance created a one-time provision of Rs 26.87 billion (equivalent to 8% of wholesale book) to facilitate accelerated sell down of wholesale book.
The management believes this provision adequately covers any downside risks of an accelerated sell down. It has also proposed the merger of its subsidiary lending entities - L&T Finance Ltd. and L&T Infra Credit Ltd. with itself, which is likely to result in a simple, unified structure.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.