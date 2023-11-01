L&T, DLF, Birlasoft, Navin Fluorine, J Kumar Infra, Aether Industries & More Q2 Review: HDFC Securities

Larsen and Toubro - Margin recovery key for further rerating

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. reported yet another strong quarter, with revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax at Rs 510.2/56.3/32.2 billion, a beat of (0.2)/4.3/13.3%.

This was led by robust execution owing to a strong order backlog at the beginning of the year. The consolidated net debt/equity stood at 0.77 times as of September 2023 versus 0.58 times as of June-23.

The H1 FY24 net working capital to trailing twelve months sales ratio (excluding off financial services business) stands at 16.7% (-310 basis points YoY).

Whilst prospects pipeline and H1 FY24 performance warranted guidance upgrade, given uncertain geopolitical issues and the upcoming Indian election, L&T has kept guidance open-ended with a positive bias of surpassing the same. Given the record-high order book of Rs 4.5 trillion; bottoming out of infra margins; improvement in subsidiary performance; and higher public capex towards a green economy, we maintain our 'Buy' stance on the stock with an unchanged SOTP based target price of Rs 3,613/share (standalone price/earning multiple of 26 times on Sep-25E earnings per share).