L&T - A Large Win In The Middle East, Likely To Beat Its Order Inflow Guidance For FY24: ICICI Securities

As per media reports, Larsen and Toubro Ltd. is the preferred contractor for $3.9 billion order for Jafurah Unconventional Gas Field, Saudi Arabia (Source: MEED). Also, till date in FY24, L&T has announced orders worth over Rs 750 billion.

With this significant accretion in orders, L&T could report more than 20% growth in order inflow in Q2 (excluding services), in our view. Note L&T has highlighted that order prospects have improved QoQ (for the first time on prospects from the Middle East hydrocarbons).

However, it has maintained its order inflow growth guidance of 15% YoY for FY24.

Given the order inflow including the above mentioned order, we expect L&T to beat its earlier order inflow guidance. Also, we like the renewed focus of L&T to reward minority shareholders with a significant buyback announced in Q1 FY24.

We believe return on equity is likely to improve by 200 basis points in the medium term. We raise FY25E profit after tax and also increase target multiple for the standalone business. Upgrade to 'Buy'.