Lower-Than-Expected CPI Inflation And Better-Than-Expected IIP: Motilal Oswal
India's CPI inflation eased to 5% in Sep, in line with RBI’s forecast; IIP growth hits 14-month high in August.
Motilal Oswal Report
CPI inflation eased to 5% in September 2023, inline with RBI’s forecast
Headline Consumer Price Index inflation eased to 5% YoY in Sep-2023 versus 6.8% in August 2023, mainly led by lower food inflation. This aligns precisely with the projections made by the Reserve Bank of India in its recent monetary policy statement. This implies that CPI averaged 6.4% in Q2 FY24 (versus our expectation of 6.7%), in line with RBI expectations. The number was lower than the Bloomberg consensus of 5.4% and our forecast of 5.7%.
Details suggest that the deceleration in inflation was broad-based. Vegetables (weight = 6%) witnessed a fall of 15.8% month-on-month, following a 5.7% month-on-month fall in Aug-23. CPI excluding veggies slid lower to 5.1% YoY from 5.5% last month, and an average of 6.5% during FY21-23.
On the other hand, inflation in cereals, pulses, and spices remain sticky and in double-digits. Inflation in fuel and light declined 3.9% month-on-month in Sep-23, marking the highest fall on record. Notably, core CPI (excluding food and beverages and fuel and light) came down to 4.5% from 4.8% in Aug-23, the lowest in almost 42 months.
IIP growth hits 14-month high
Industrial production clocked a 14-month high growth of 10.3% YoY in Aug-23 (versus 6%/-1.6% in July 2023/Aug-22), mainly led by a low base. The acceleration in growth was broad-based. The print is higher than the Bloomberg consensus of 9% YoY and our forecast of 9.1%.
Manufacturing activity remained robust in Aug-23; it printed a 14-month high growth of 9.3% during the month versus 5% in July-23 and -0.5% in Aug-22. The acceleration in growth was mainly led by a low base.
Details of the manufacturing sector confirm that only 32% of the items within the sector grew slower than 5% (versus 57.5% in July-23). Further, while IIP growth improved sharply from -0.5% YoY a year ago to 10.3% YoY in Aug-23, 21.8% of the items grew at a slower pace versus last year.
Our view:
Overall, a great set of data, falling inflation and strong growth. The RBI/Monetary Policy Committee will not need to do anything in the next monetary policy, though we need to keep a watch on the global economy.
Going forward, we expect core inflation to ease gradually toward 4% by March 2024 though the headline inflation may stay 4.5-5%. With another 5% month-on-month fall in veggies in October 2023, headline inflation could be ~4.5%.
IIP to remain strong over the next few months, supported by a favorable base effect and the onset of the festive season.
