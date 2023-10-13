Lower-Than-Expected CPI Inflation And Better-Than-Expected IIP: Motilal Oswal

CPI inflation eased to 5% in September 2023, inline with RBI’s forecast

Headline Consumer Price Index inflation eased to 5% YoY in Sep-2023 versus 6.8% in August 2023, mainly led by lower food inflation. This aligns precisely with the projections made by the Reserve Bank of India in its recent monetary policy statement. This implies that CPI averaged 6.4% in Q2 FY24 (versus our expectation of 6.7%), in line with RBI expectations. The number was lower than the Bloomberg consensus of 5.4% and our forecast of 5.7%.

Details suggest that the deceleration in inflation was broad-based. Vegetables (weight = 6%) witnessed a fall of 15.8% month-on-month, following a 5.7% month-on-month fall in Aug-23. CPI excluding veggies slid lower to 5.1% YoY from 5.5% last month, and an average of 6.5% during FY21-23.

On the other hand, inflation in cereals, pulses, and spices remain sticky and in double-digits. Inflation in fuel and light declined 3.9% month-on-month in Sep-23, marking the highest fall on record. Notably, core CPI (excluding food and beverages and fuel and light) came down to 4.5% from 4.8% in Aug-23, the lowest in almost 42 months.