Lower APM Gas Price Bodes Well For CGDs: Systematix
We expect most of the benefit arising from the gas price cut would be passed on to the consumers.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
New gas pricing formula:
On April 06, 2023 cabinet committee approved the new gas pricing formula, in line with Kirit Parikh Committee, which are:
Gas floor price of $4/metric million British thermal unit and ceiling of $6.5/mmbtu (fixed for two years).
Gas price would be linked with 10% of Indian Crude Basket (Oman Dubai 75.6%, Brent 24.4%) price.
Gas price would be set every month based on average of previous month’s imported crude price.
Impact on city gas distributions:
We expect most of the benefit arising from the gas price cut would be passed on to the consumers. Reduction of gas price by $2.1/mmbtu would lead to ~Rs 8-8.5/kg cut in compressed natural gas prices.
However, after adjusting with the increased pipeline cost, CNG prices are likely to see a cut of Rs 6-7/kg while piped natural gas prices may be reduced by ~Rs 5/standard cubic metre. This reduction would lead to increased benefit of ~8-9% over alternative fuels which may lead to higher volume. Further, lower input price would ease off the margin pressure.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.