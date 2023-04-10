Lower APM Gas Price Bodes Well For CGDs: Systematix

New gas pricing formula:

On April 06, 2023 cabinet committee approved the new gas pricing formula, in line with Kirit Parikh Committee, which are:

Gas floor price of $4/metric million British thermal unit and ceiling of $6.5/mmbtu (fixed for two years).

Gas price would be linked with 10% of Indian Crude Basket (Oman Dubai 75.6%, Brent 24.4%) price.

Gas price would be set every month based on average of previous month’s imported crude price.

Impact on city gas distributions:

We expect most of the benefit arising from the gas price cut would be passed on to the consumers. Reduction of gas price by $2.1/mmbtu would lead to ~Rs 8-8.5/kg cut in compressed natural gas prices.

However, after adjusting with the increased pipeline cost, CNG prices are likely to see a cut of Rs 6-7/kg while piped natural gas prices may be reduced by ~Rs 5/standard cubic metre. This reduction would lead to increased benefit of ~8-9% over alternative fuels which may lead to higher volume. Further, lower input price would ease off the margin pressure.