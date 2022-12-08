Low Exports, High Cotton Costs Hurt Cotton Spinners; Margins To Suffer: CareEdge
Margins of cotton spinners are expected to fall 5-7% due to the weakening of demand and continued high prices of raw cotton.
CareEdge Research Report
Cotton yarn exports declined by 59% in H1 FY23 to 2.89 lakh tonne (6.95 lakh tonne in H1 FY22) and are expected to record a de-growth of 28-30% in FY23 due to high cotton prices and weakening export demand.
Though raw cotton prices cooled down to Rs 65,000 per candy in October as against a peak price of Rs 1.10 lakh per candy, the rates are still higher than pre-Covid levels.
The decline in margins, however, will be restricted by the expected higher cotton production in the new cotton season of 2022-23, which could result in softening of cotton prices.
