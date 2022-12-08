Low Exports, High Cotton Costs Hurt Cotton Spinners; Margins To Suffer: CareEdge

Cotton yarn exports declined by 59% in H1 FY23 to 2.89 lakh tonne (6.95 lakh tonne in H1 FY22) and are expected to record a de-growth of 28-30% in FY23 due to high cotton prices and weakening export demand.

Though raw cotton prices cooled down to Rs 65,000 per candy in October as against a peak price of Rs 1.10 lakh per candy, the rates are still higher than pre-Covid levels.

Margins of cotton spinners are expected to fall 5-7% due to the weakening of demand and continued high prices of raw cotton.

The decline in margins, however, will be restricted by the expected higher cotton production in the new cotton season of 2022-23, which could result in softening of cotton prices.