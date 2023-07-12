Logistics Sector Q1 Results Preview - Slight Improvement In Store: ICICI Securities

We expect Q1 FY24 to have been a muted quarter with limited traction in volume growth across sectors. Cargo volumes handled by major ports grew only 1.8% YoY in Q1 FY24 (versus 8.9% YoY growth in Q1 FY23) and containerised rail volumes were up by a mere 0.6% YoY (versus 8.4% YoY growth in Q1 FY23).

Key points:

expect higher volume uptick across surface express companies; Container Corporation of India Ltd.'s reported volume (handling) was up 8% YoY, indicating market share gain, probably from double stacking in Dadri-Mundra segment commencing from April 2023; margins may show some improvement driven by recent price hikes by the companies and a decline in fuel costs, with Blue Dart Express Ltd. especially benefiting from lower aviation turbine fuel prices.

We would keep tab on the following aspects of management commentaries: