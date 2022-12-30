Logistics Sector - Multi-Modal Connectivity To Bring Operating Efficiencies: Nirmal Bang
The NLP envisages co-ordinated logistics development among sectors to develop an inter-modal transport system.
Nirmal Bang Report
We hosted a call with Dr. Surendra Kumar Ahirwar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and management of TCI Express Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd. and former management of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. at an investor conference to understand the detailed National Logistics Policy and its implications for the sector.
The speakers endorsed the view that NLP has been developed after wide consultations with all the central ministers (~26 ministers). The NLP envisages co-ordinated logistics development among sectors to develop an inter-modal transport system to-
reduce transit time and costs,
enable real-time monitoring of cargos,
encourage digitalisation of paper work in terms of placing orders to cargo dispatch,
provide skilled manpower and
modernise regulatory standards.
We maintain our ‘optimistic’ view on the logistics sector given the following catalysts-
Container rail volume is expected to grow at a healthy three-year compound annual growth rate of ~15% (FY22-FY25) with a steady improvement in rail coefficient by 430 bps to 31% and facilitation of bulk commodities transport through rail.
Transit time is expected to fall by 40-45% with the operationalisation of dedicated freight corridor and over three times growth in movement of cost-effective double stacker container trains by FY25-end should accelerate this transition.
The new land license fee policy will act as a catalyst for privatisation of rail logistics sector and development of 300 cargo terminals.
Increased participation of private players in terms of infrastructure development.
Digital adoption in business to track the cargo.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
