Logistics Sector - Multi-Modal Connectivity To Bring Operating Efficiencies: Nirmal Bang

We hosted a call with Dr. Surendra Kumar Ahirwar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and management of TCI Express Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd. and former management of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. at an investor conference to understand the detailed National Logistics Policy and its implications for the sector.

The speakers endorsed the view that NLP has been developed after wide consultations with all the central ministers (~26 ministers). The NLP envisages co-ordinated logistics development among sectors to develop an inter-modal transport system to-

reduce transit time and costs, enable real-time monitoring of cargos, encourage digitalisation of paper work in terms of placing orders to cargo dispatch, provide skilled manpower and modernise regulatory standards.

We maintain our ‘optimistic’ view on the logistics sector given the following catalysts-