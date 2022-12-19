Logistics Sector Check - Robust Activity Recorded In November: Motilal Oswal

Logistics activity improved in Nov-22 with daily average e-way bill generations rising 8.5% month-on-month. The fleet utilisation level stood at 80-85% during the month. Daily average FASTag toll collections jumped ~8% month-on-month in Nov-22.

Exim container volumes handled by Indian Railways increased ~5% YoY with the market share of Indian Railways in Exim containers rising to 35% as of Nov-22 (from 34% in Nov-21). Overall, the container volumes handled at ports increased ~2% YoY.

Volumes handled at major ports rose ~2% YoY to 60.6 metric million tonne. Coal/fertiliser/container reported growth of ~9%/29%/2 YoY, respectively, in Nov-22. All other commodities registered YoY volume decline.

Diesel consumption improved 11% month-on-month during Nov-22 to 7.8 million tonnes.