Logistics Q4 Results Preview — Expect Only Limited Respite: ICICI Direct

We expect Q4 FY23 to be another muted quarter with volume growth across sectors such as fast moving consumer goods and e-commerce continuing to show limited traction. However, automotive growth continues to stay relatively better.

Key points:

expect higher volume uptick across surface express companies; profitability likely to languish QoQ owing to continued cost pressure and insufficient absorption of recently taken price hikes; and lower oil prices may not provide material tailwinds, being a pass-through.

We would keep tab on management commentaries on price hikes taken and their absorption in the market; extent of cost efficiencies realised from digitisation/automation initiatives; and business outlook.