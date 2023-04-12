Logistics Q4 Results Preview — Expect Only Limited Respite: ICICI Direct
Volume growth though better QoQ, likely to remain subdued.
ICICI Direct Report
We expect Q4 FY23 to be another muted quarter with volume growth across sectors such as fast moving consumer goods and e-commerce continuing to show limited traction. However, automotive growth continues to stay relatively better.
Key points:
expect higher volume uptick across surface express companies;
profitability likely to languish QoQ owing to continued cost pressure and insufficient absorption of recently taken price hikes; and
lower oil prices may not provide material tailwinds, being a pass-through.
We would keep tab on management commentaries on price hikes taken and their absorption in the market; extent of cost efficiencies realised from digitisation/automation initiatives; and business outlook.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Hotels, Tourism Q4 Results Preview - Sustained Demand To Aid Strong Operational Performance: ICICI Direct
