Logistics Q2 Results Review - Cautious Optimism In Sight: ICICI Securities

Q2 FY24 was a mixed bag.

Key points:

Rail companies trumped surface express companies, Volume growth across companies, Street raises TPs for Blue Dart Express Ltd., Container Corporation of India Ltd and Gateway Distriparks Ltd; but slashes for Mahindra Logistics Ltd and VRL Logistics Ltd; Street lowers Ebitda estimates for all companies, Post- results, stock reaction was best for Concor but subdued for Mahindra Logistics and VRL Logistics.

We believe that earnings for most of the companies in this space could improve in Q3 FY24 with the quarter being dotted with festivities. Additionally, we will keep an eye on the export import trade imbalance.

We maintain 'Buy' on VRL with a target price of Rs 850 and TCI Express Ltd. with a TP of Rs 1,775 due to their comparatively cheaper valuations and better prospects.