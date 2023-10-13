Logistics Q2 Results Preview - Volume Uptick, Margin Improvement In Store: ICICI Securities

We expect slight margin improvement and volume growth for companies under our coverage in Q2 FY24E. Containerised rail volumes grew 15.3% YoY (EXIM: 18.3%, domestic: 5.9%) in Q2 FY24. Key points:

Expect volume uptick across surface express companies; Container Corporation of India Ltd.’s reported volume (handling) was up 7.6% YoY, margins may show improvement, primarily driven by volume uptick.

We would keep a tab on the following aspects of management commentaries:

Price/volume outlook during festive season (Q3); and extent of cost efficiencies realised from digitisation/automation initiatives.

We prefer VRL Logistics Ltd. (target price: Rs 900; 'Buy'), Gateway Distriparks Ltd. (target price: Rs 94; 'Buy') and TCI Express Ltd. (target price: Rs 1,775; 'Buy') as our key picks in the space.