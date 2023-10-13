Logistics Q2 Results Preview - Volume Uptick, Margin Improvement In Store: ICICI Securities
Margins may be largely stable across players.
ICICI Securities Report
We expect slight margin improvement and volume growth for companies under our coverage in Q2 FY24E. Containerised rail volumes grew 15.3% YoY (EXIM: 18.3%, domestic: 5.9%) in Q2 FY24. Key points:
Expect volume uptick across surface express companies;
Container Corporation of India Ltd.’s reported volume (handling) was up 7.6% YoY,
margins may show improvement, primarily driven by volume uptick.
We would keep a tab on the following aspects of management commentaries:
Price/volume outlook during festive season (Q3); and
extent of cost efficiencies realised from digitisation/automation initiatives.
We prefer VRL Logistics Ltd. (target price: Rs 900; 'Buy'), Gateway Distriparks Ltd. (target price: Rs 94; 'Buy') and TCI Express Ltd. (target price: Rs 1,775; 'Buy') as our key picks in the space.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
