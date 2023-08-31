Linc - Consistency In Performance Would Make It A Strong Candidate For Re-Rating: HDFC Securities
Linc with its increasing ‘Reach’ and ‘Range’ coupled with improved brand salience is well poised to grow.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
In past couple of years, Linc Pens and Plastics Ltd. has decisively undergone a paradigm shift in its business model. The company has unleashed Linc 2.0: a five pronged strategy to drive next leg of growth.
The fundamental goal is to expand the 'Range' and widen the 'Reach' of its products. As a part of its renewed strategy, the company is looking to-
increase touch points,
emphasis on higher margin products,
widening the stationery portfolio,
enhancing existing capacity, and
improve on ESG aspect.
On the back of its renewed commitment to growth, we expect the company to report revenue and profit after tax growth of ~20% and 31% over FY23- 25E.
Lower working capital requirements and improving profitability has improved company’s cash generation while also bolstering its return profile.
Linc aims to maintain a healthy, deleveraged balance sheet in the future by financing its operations largely through cash accruals.
The management of the company has envisioned to transform Linc into a fast moving consumer goods company by increasing its reach, enhancing its brand visibility and embarking on innovations to de-commoditise its business.
Consistency in performance would make Linc a strong candidate for re-rating, in our view
