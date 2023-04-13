Life Insurance Q4 Results Preview — Expect Premium Growth Led By Year-End Tax Investments: KRChoksey
Product mix to boost VNB margins.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
KRChoksey Research Report
In Q4 FY23E, protection is expected to see strong growth with improving trends in retail protection. Product diversification will be the key to overall premium growth for life insurance companies in upcoming quarters.
The increasing tie-ups with corporate agents and digital players will help to improve premium growth across all the players under our coverage. We are bullish on the overall life insurance sector, which has a strong long-term structural story.
The life insurance sector is a good bet from a long-term investment perspective on the back of the penetration push seen through government and regulatory initiatives.
The average price/enterprise value for 2025E is 1.7 times, compared to a historical average of 3.5 times.
We remain positive on SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., and it is also our top pick considering its strong business outlook and consistently improving market share among private peers.
We also continue to like HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. for its brand equity and the optimistic outlook led by scaling its existing and merged businesses.
We remain watchful of the management commentaries regarding the new tax changes and IRDAI new norms and their impact on the companies.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.