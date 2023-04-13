Life Insurance Q4 Results Preview — Expect Premium Growth Led By Year-End Tax Investments: KRChoksey

In Q4 FY23E, protection is expected to see strong growth with improving trends in retail protection. Product diversification will be the key to overall premium growth for life insurance companies in upcoming quarters.

The increasing tie-ups with corporate agents and digital players will help to improve premium growth across all the players under our coverage. We are bullish on the overall life insurance sector, which has a strong long-term structural story.

The life insurance sector is a good bet from a long-term investment perspective on the back of the penetration push seen through government and regulatory initiatives.

The average price/enterprise value for 2025E is 1.7 times, compared to a historical average of 3.5 times.

We remain positive on SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., and it is also our top pick considering its strong business outlook and consistently improving market share among private peers.

We also continue to like HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. for its brand equity and the optimistic outlook led by scaling its existing and merged businesses.

We remain watchful of the management commentaries regarding the new tax changes and IRDAI new norms and their impact on the companies.