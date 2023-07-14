Life Insurance Q1 Results Preview - Seasonally Weak Quarter; Margins To Be Stable: KRChoksey

In Q1 FY24E, the overall business growth will be subdued QoQ owing to a seasonally weak quarter. Product diversification will be the key to overall premium growth for life insurance companies in the upcoming quarters.

The non-par and annuity segments will remain strong drivers of growth for the companies. The increasing tie-ups with corporate agents and digital players and the improving mix of agency segment will help to improve premium growth across all the players under our coverage.

We are bullish on the overall life insurance sector, which has a strong long-term structural story.

The life insurance sector is a good bet from a long-term investment perspective on the back of the continuous push seen through government and regulatory initiatives to improve the penetration of this sector.

The average price/embedded value of the listed companies under our coverage for FY25E is 2.1 times, which is still lower than the historical average of 3.5 times for the industry.

We remain positive on SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., and it is also our top pick given its brand equity, strong business outlook and consistently improving market share among private peers.

We remain watchful of the management commentaries regarding the outlook of the sector and their strategies to maintain the long-term growth story.