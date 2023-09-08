Life Insurance - Individual WRP For Private Players Grows 20.7% YoY In August; LIC Grows 3%: Motilal Oswal
Industry growth stands at 14.4% YoY.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
The Individual weighted received premium for private players grew 20.7% YoY in August 2023 (a three-year compound annual growth rate of 22.3%, an increase of 15.5% YoY in July 2023). The same for the industry grew 14.4% YoY in Aug-23 (a three-year CAGR of 13.5%, an increase of 14.8% YoY in July-23). Over April-August 2023, private insurance players grew 12.6% YoY.
Among listed players, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. (including Exide merger) reported a YoY growth of 15.9% in Aug-23 (a three-year CAGR of 19.7%). SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd./Max Life reported a strong YoY growth of 34.1%/48.5%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported a modest YoY growth of 12.3%.
Among mid-sized players, Tata AIA /Bajaj Allianz/ Kotak life reported a growth of 6.9%/33.5%/15.7% YoY, whereas Birla Sun Life reported a YoY decline of 3.4%.
Life Insurance Corporation of India reported a growth of 3% YoY in Individual WRP (13.6% in July-23). Over Apr-Aug-23, Individual WRP for LIC was flat YoY.
After reporting a strong growth in March 2023, the industry has seen a slowdown in Apr-Aug-23. The dip in performance can be attributed to a large number of customers purchasing insurance policies in March 2023, just prior to the implementation of budgetary changes. While FY23 saw a healthy growth, the growth momentum over FY24 would be a key monitorable. We retain SBI Life as our preferred idea in the space.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.