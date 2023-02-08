Life Insurance - Individual WRP For Private Players Grows 14.2% YoY In Jan; LIC Rises 3.0%: Motilal Oswal
After reporting a modest growth over Jul-Oct-22, the industry is witnessing a pick up over the past few months.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
The individual weighted received premium for private players grew 14.2% YoY in Jan-23 (at a three-year compound annual growth rate of 9.3%, up 15.9% in Dec-22). The same for industry grew 9.9% YoY in Jan-23 (at a three-year CAGR of -2.8%, up 11.9% in Dec-22).
Over Apr-Jan-23, private players’ WRP grew 18.0% YoY (at a three-year CAGR of 12.7%).
Among listed players, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. (including Exide merger) reported a 27.3% YoY growth in Jan-23 (at a three-year CAGR of 17.4%). Max Life/SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported modest growth of 8.6%/7.5% YoY (at a three-year CAGR of -1.5%/5.4%).
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported weak trends with a growth of 1.4% YoY (at a three-year CAGR of -4.5%).
Life Insurance Corporation of India posted a 3.0% YoY growth in Individual WRP (at a three-year CAGR of -15.6%, up 3.1% in Dec-22). Over Apr-Jan-23, Individual WRP for LIC grew 10.7% YoY (at a threeyear CAGR of -1.2%).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Private Firms Outpace LIC As Life Insurers' Revenue Rises In January
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.