Life Insurance - Individual WRP For Private Players Grows 12.2% YoY In June; LIC's WRP Declines: Motilal Oswal

The Individual weighted received premium for private players grew 12.2% YoY in June 2023 (a three-year compound annual growth rate of 16.8%, up 10.4% YoY in May 2023). Individual WRP for the industry grew 3.2% YoY in June-23 (a three-year CAGR of 11.4%, up 5.7% YoY in May-23). Over Apr-June-23, private players grew 7.8% YoY.
Among listed players, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported 17.6% growth in June-23 (including Exide life merger). SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd./ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd./Max Financials Ltd. reported modest YoY growth of 5.2%/12.3%/12.5%.
Among mid-sized players, Tata AIA/Birla Sun Life/Bajaj Allianz/ Kotak life reported a growth of 22.3%/34.7%/16.9%/1.6% YoY.
Life Insurance Coporation of India reported a decline of 11.1% YoY in Individual WRP (-1.4% in May-23). Over April-June 2023, Individual WRP for LIC declined by 6.6% YoY.
After reporting a strong growth in March-23, the industry saw a moderation in April-23 - June-23 as a large number of customers bought insurance in March-23 before the budgetary changes came into effect.
While FY23 saw a healthy growth, the growth momentum over FY24 would be a key monitorable.
We retain SBI Life as our preferred stock in the space.
