Life Insurance - Individual WRP For Private Players Grew 12.3% In September: Motilal Oswal

In September 2023, the Individual weighted received premium for private players grew 12.3% YoY (a three-year compound annual growth rate of 17.3%, versus an increase of 20.7% YoY in August 2023).

The same for the industry grew 9.7% YoY in Sep-23 (a three-year CAGR of 14%, versus an increase of 14.4% YoY in Aug-23). Over April-September 2023, private insurance players grew 12.6% YoY.

Among listed players, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. (including Exide merger) reported a YoY growth of 13.3% in Sep’23 (a three-year CAGR of 12.1%). Max Life reported a strong YoY growth of 28.9%, whereas as SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported a growth of 15.8% YoY. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported a decline of 5.3% YoY. 

Among mid-sized players, Tata AIA /Bajaj Allianz reported a growth of 14.8%/29.5% YoY, whereas Birla Sun Life/Kotak Life reported a YoY decline of 0.6%/1%.

Life Insurance Corporation of India reported a growth of 4.7% YoY in Individual WRP (3.0% in Aug-23). Over April-Sep-23, Individual WRP for LIC was flat YoY.

After reporting a strong growth in March 2023, the industry witnessed a slowdown over Apr-Sep-23.

The dip in performance can be attributed to a large number of customers purchasing insurance policies in March-23, right before the implementation of budgetary changes.

While FY23 saw a healthy growth, the growth momentum over FY24 would be a key monitorable.

We retain SBI Life as our preferred idea in the space.