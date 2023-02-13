LIC Q3 Results Review - Achieving Value Of New Business Growth Outcomes No Easy Task: Yes Securities

The unit linked insurance plan product line, which is low-margin, has risen faster than other non-par products. Management states that Life Insurance Corporation of India’s market share in ULIP is small and there is more headroom for this product line to grow.

However, its impact on margin will be offset by non-par savings (non-ULIP) and annuities. It may be noted that there have been six new product launches in nine months, all in the non-ULIP non-par segment, barring one.

On repricing, annuity prices had been revised in August, which also impacted margin negatively. The repricing on annuity products was done to make the product more competitive and growth will more than offset the negative impact on margin.

The banca (including alternate) channel has grown 48% YoY and has contributed 3.50% to individual new business premium in 9MFY23 compared with 2.56% in 9MFY22.

On the other hand, the agency channel has grown 7.6% YoY.

Agent count has been flattish over nine months since there have been agent dropouts along with recruitment. Management explained that agents are undergoing training on the new products and they would be back on the street in Feb and Mach with renewed vigour.

From a longer-term perspective, LIC sees agent productivity improving significantly over five years.