LIC Q2 Results Review - Deepening Market Cap Discount To EV Posits Attractive Valuation: ICICI Securities

Life Insurance Corporation of India is making the right efforts towards increasing value of new business by pushing its product mix towards non-participating (10.76% of individual annual premium equivalent in H1 FY24 versus 8.98% in H1 FY23) and expansion in non-agency distribution channels.

However, LIC's decline in group business (APE down 25% YoY in H1 FY24), mixed results in persistency (two/five cohorts have shown improvement in H1 FY24) and competitive repricing in key segments to gain market share have led to 10% VNB decline YoY in H1 FY24.

Going ahead, some of these are expected to improve in H2 FY24 (especially group volumes) while strong investment returns continue to aid embedded value growth (up 22% YoY in H1 FY24).