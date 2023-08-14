LIC Q1 - Strategy On New Product, Pricing, Distribution On Track; Valuations Attractive: ICICI Securities
Maintain 'Buy' with an unchanged target price of Rs 917.
ICICI Securities Report
Life Insurance Corporation of India is treading well towards increasing value of new business by pushing its product mix towards non-participating (10.22% of individual annual premium equivalent in Q1 FY24 versus 7.75% in Q1 FY23), improving persistency and expansion in the distribution channels.
Business strategy has dynamic methods like active repricing in many segments to gain market share while maintaining VNB growth targets as well as structural methods of increasing persistency and digital transformation.
We have always believed that product mix driven possible increase in VNB margin (aim is to close in on private peer levels within next three-four years) is achievable and underappreciated by the market.
