LIC Q1 Review - Decline In APE Leads To A Drop In VNB; New Business Value Margin Flattish: Motilal Oswal

Life Insurance Corporation of India reported a profit after tax of Rs 95.4 billion in Q1 FY24, up 14 times YoY, due to the transfer of Rs 74.9 billion from non-Par to shareholders’ accounts (related to accretion on available solvency margin).

Net premium was flat YoY to Rs 983 billion in Q1 FY24, but market share (based on first-year premium) dropped to 61.4% from 65.4% in Q1 FY23. 

Value of new business (net) declined 6.8% YoY to Rs 13.0 billion, hit by a 7.2% decline in annual premium equivalent. However, VNB margin (net) remained flattish at 13.7% vs. 13.6% in Q1 FY23.

Net margin in the Individual Par segment came in to 10.1% versus 11% in Q1 FY23. For the non-Par segment, it declined to 43.3% versus 72.4% in Q1 FY23. In the group segment, net margin improved to 13.9% versus 10.0% in Q1 FY23.

We expect LIC to deliver a 15% compound annual growth rate in APE over FY23-25, thus enabling a 27% VNB compound annual growth rate.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 (0.7 times FY25E enterprise value).