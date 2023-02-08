LIC Housing Finance Q3 Results Review - Earnings Volatility A Concern: Prabhudas Lilladher

Led by higher provisions, we cut FY23/24/25E profit after tax by ~13%/3%/3%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd. saw a weak quarter yet again; while pre-provision operating profit was a 4.6% beat driven by higher net interest margin, earnings were a miss led by spike in provisions due to QoQ increase in provision coverage ratio to ~51% from ~44%.

While provisions for Q3 did not include any writeoffs, LIC Housing Finance wants to maintain PCR at ~50% which could normalise credit costs in Q4 to 45-50 basis points from 119 bps in Q3.

We could not determine a concrete reason for an elevated PCR, since in case of a housing finance company collateral value and quality is strong.

Slower pace of resolutions in builder portfolio and recurring one-time aberrations in quarterly earnings would continue to weigh on the stock.