LIC Housing Finance Q3 Results Review - Earnings Volatility A Concern: Prabhudas Lilladher
Slower pace of resolutions in builder portfolio, recurring one-time aberrations in quarterly earnings, continue to weigh on stock.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Led by higher provisions, we cut FY23/24/25E profit after tax by ~13%/3%/3%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd. saw a weak quarter yet again; while pre-provision operating profit was a 4.6% beat driven by higher net interest margin, earnings were a miss led by spike in provisions due to QoQ increase in provision coverage ratio to ~51% from ~44%.
While provisions for Q3 did not include any writeoffs, LIC Housing Finance wants to maintain PCR at ~50% which could normalise credit costs in Q4 to 45-50 basis points from 119 bps in Q3.
We could not determine a concrete reason for an elevated PCR, since in case of a housing finance company collateral value and quality is strong.
Slower pace of resolutions in builder portfolio and recurring one-time aberrations in quarterly earnings would continue to weigh on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.