LIC Housing Finance Q2 Results Review - Disbursements Normalise; Asset Quality Improves: Nirmal Bang
Nirmal Bang Report
LIC Housing Finance Ltd. Q2 FY24 results were higher than our estimates on account of strong net interest margin and lower opex. NIM stood at 3.04% (higher than company guidance of 2.6%-2.8% in FY24).
Disbursements normalised in the quarter to ~Rs 146.6 billion (+35% QoQ) after a muted Q1 and the company is confident of achieving loan book growth of ~10-12% in FY24.
Asset quality improved significantly, with gross stage III reducing to 4.33% (versus 4.96% in Q1) driven by concerted recovery effort.
We expect assets under management to clock a compound annual growth rate of ~11% over FY23-FY26E and expect return of assets/return of equity at 1.4%/13.7% for FY25E.
We maintain our 'Accumulate' rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 470 (0.9 times September 2025E adjusted book value per share).
