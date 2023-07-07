LIC Housing Finance, Aavas, Can Fin Homes Q1 Preview - Margin Trajectory To Improve: Prabhudas Lilladher

For coverage housing finance companies, assets under management at Rs 3.3 trillion could see growth at 1.7% QoQ compared to 2.9% in Q4 FY23 and +2.2% (likely) in case of housing segment for banks.

While net interest margin could see a slight uptick of 4 basis points QoQ to 3.29% as repo hikes have been paused, net interest income may improve by 3.1% QoQ to Rs 25.5 billion due to catch up of loan yields. As policy rates seem to have stabilised, NIM for HFCs could improve in FY24E since asset repricing would be faster as compared to liabilities.

Commentary on growth is a key monitorable since housing growth for banks is showing signs of slowing down. Other income might dip by 29% QoQ to Rs 789 billion, as Q1 is seasonally weak for HFCs.

This would be neutralised by 19% QoQ decline in opex to Rs 3.6 billion. Hence overall pre-provision operating profit could enhance by 6.1% QoQ to Rs 22.7 billion.

We see a 19.2% rise in provisions as LIC Housing Finance Ltd. could see a rise in credit costs from 47 bps to 56 bps. Profit after tax would see a 1.4% QoQ improvement to Rs 14.9 billion.

We continue to remain positive on Can Fin Homes Ltd. due to strong balance sheet.