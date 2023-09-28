LG Balakrishnan & Brothers - Bullish On Strong Growth Prospects In The Medium-Term: HDFC Securities

LG Balakrishnan and Brothers Ltd. mainly caters to two-wheeler industry and operates in two segments-

Transmission products which includes chains, sprockets, tensioners, belts and brake shoe which contributes ~80% of overall revenue – mainly catering to two-wheeler, Metal forming products consisting of fine blanking for precision sheet metal parts, machined components and wire drawing products contributing ~20% of overall revenue.

It is a dominant player with strong leadership position in automotive chains in the Indian two-wheeler industry. Over the last couple of quarters, we have witnessed strong growth in domestic two-wheeler sales.

Although FY23 posted seven-year low volumes, the tide seems to be turning, driven by higher rural sales. LG Balakrishnan has passed on most of the material inflation and cooling of raw material prices should aid in margin expansion.

Revival in economy and increasing preference for personal mobility gives us confidence that two-wheeler sales could remain strong in the next few quarters.

Entry into industrial chains segment would reduce LG Balakrishnan’s dependence on automobile sector de-risking its revenue. National Company Law Tribunal has approved the resolution plan for RSAL Steel Pvt. Ltd. which could widen the company’s portfolio. RSAL offers low carbon, cold rolled, electrical, and mild steel products.