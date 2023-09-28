LG Balakrishnan & Brothers - Bullish On Strong Growth Prospects In The Medium-Term: HDFC Securities
Entry into industrial chains segment would reduce LG Balakrishnan’s dependence on automobile sector de-risking its revenue.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
LG Balakrishnan and Brothers Ltd. mainly caters to two-wheeler industry and operates in two segments-
Transmission products which includes chains, sprockets, tensioners, belts and brake shoe which contributes ~80% of overall revenue – mainly catering to two-wheeler,
Metal forming products consisting of fine blanking for precision sheet metal parts, machined components and wire drawing products contributing ~20% of overall revenue.
It is a dominant player with strong leadership position in automotive chains in the Indian two-wheeler industry. Over the last couple of quarters, we have witnessed strong growth in domestic two-wheeler sales.
Although FY23 posted seven-year low volumes, the tide seems to be turning, driven by higher rural sales. LG Balakrishnan has passed on most of the material inflation and cooling of raw material prices should aid in margin expansion.
Revival in economy and increasing preference for personal mobility gives us confidence that two-wheeler sales could remain strong in the next few quarters.
Entry into industrial chains segment would reduce LG Balakrishnan’s dependence on automobile sector de-risking its revenue. National Company Law Tribunal has approved the resolution plan for RSAL Steel Pvt. Ltd. which could widen the company’s portfolio. RSAL offers low carbon, cold rolled, electrical, and mild steel products.
Considering better demand prospects in domestic and exports market, entry into industrial chains, completion of RSAL takeover and increasing aftermarket sales, we continue to remain bullish on the prospects of the company in the medium term.
The management has guided for 10% volume growth and a conservative margins of 15-17% in FY24. We expect LG Balakrishnan's revenue /Ebitda/ profit after tax to grow at 9/12/14% compound annual growth rate over FY23-FY25, led by increasing share of business with existing customer and higher aftermarket sales.
Key triggers
Two-wheeler sales expected to recover in FY24,
Company is looking to expand manufacturing capacities,
Long standing presence in the domestic automotive chains industry,
Encouraging financial parameters,
Large captive power generation resulting in cost savings.
Risks and concerns
High dependence on the two-wheeler (motorcycle) industry and client concentration risks.
Dependent on economic growth in the country.
Introduction of electric vehicles.
High commodity prices.
Fall in promoters’ stake.
Forex fluctuations.
About the company
LG Balakrishnan and Brothers, one of the leading companies in South India was established way back in 1937. Started with a fleet of 250 buses, the company grew into India's leading roller chain manufacturer.
Since then it has come a long way, keeping in pace with the technological advancements and meeting its customer needs with newer and innovative solutions.
Today, LG Balakrishnan stands proud as the premier manufacturer of automotive chains under the popular brand name 'ROLON' and also caters to export, after market and spares segments.
The company has 23 manufacturing facilities spread across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Haryana, Rajasthan and Pondicherry in India and one facility in the USA, at the consolidated level, all ISO 9001 certified by Underwriters Laboratories Inc., USA.
Three of the manufacturing facilities along with the central functions have been registered to ISO/TS 16949 by UL, USA.
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.