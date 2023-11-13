Lemon Tree Q2 Results Review - Yet Another Strong Quarter: IDBI Capital
Best placed amongst mid-scale hotels, 'Hold' with a target price of Rs 129
IDBI Capital Report
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. reported yet another strong quarter on key parameters. Though Q2 result was below estimates (owing to higher renovation cost than earlier estimated), we believe the company is poised to continue its strong earnings trajectory in near term.
Aurika, Mumbai’s opening is another feather in the cap for Lemon Tree and the management has guided incremental 15% revenue growth due to Aurika, Mumbai in FY25E.
Further, robust inventory addition through management contract bodes well for sustainable margin improvement in mid-long term.
We have broadly maintained our earnings estimates for FY24E/FY25E. Post sharp rally in the stock price, potential upside is limited from current level.
We downgrade the stock to 'Hold' with a revised target price of Rs 129 (earlier Rs 110), assigning 17 times enterprise value/Ebitda to FY25E.
