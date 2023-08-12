Lemon Tree Q1 Results Review - Buoyant Demand Continues To Drive Occupancy, Average Room Rate: Motilal Oswal
Higher expenses marginally dent operating performance.
Motilal Oswal Report
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. posted revenue growth of 16% YoY in Q1 FY24, led by higher average room rate (up 9% YoY) and improved occupancy (up 510 bp YoY).
ARR was driven by higher growth in Delhi/Bengaluru (up 17%/12% YoY). Occupancy for Gurugram/Hyderabad/Mumbai grew 1130/1110/1180 bp YoY to 68%/84%/86%.
Valuation and view
We expect the strong momentum to continue going forward, led by:
further improvement in occupancy and ARR on the back of a resilient demand scenario;
an increase in ARR with the addition of Aurika MIAL; and
strong addition of hotels under management contracts.
We expect Lemon Tree to deliver a revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 29%/26%/ 46% over FY23-25 and return on equity to improve from 14% in FY23 to 22.1% by FY25.
We increase our Ebitda estimate for FY24 on the back of a better outlook for Q2 and Q3 FY24. We largely maintain our FY25 Ebitda estimates. Retain 'Buy' on the stock with our SoTP-based target price of Rs 115.
