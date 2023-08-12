Lemon Tree Q1 Results Review - Buoyant Demand Continues To Drive Occupancy, Average Room Rate: Motilal Oswal

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. posted revenue growth of 16% YoY in Q1 FY24, led by higher average room rate (up 9% YoY) and improved occupancy (up 510 bp YoY).

ARR was driven by higher growth in Delhi/Bengaluru (up 17%/12% YoY). Occupancy for Gurugram/Hyderabad/Mumbai grew 1130/1110/1180 bp YoY to 68%/84%/86%.