Lemon Tree Hotels Q4 Results Review - Mumbai Airport Hotel Opening To Drive Growth: ICICI Securities
Aurika Mumbai Airport hotel opening in Q3 FY24 to be incremental earnings driver.
ICICI Securities Report
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. clocked its best-ever quarter in Q4 FY23, and with the company having achieved FY23 revenue and Ebitda of Rs 8.8 billion and Rs 4.5 billion respectively, the company has exceeded its FY23 guidance of revenue growing 100% YoY to Rs 8.0 billion at an Ebitda margin of 50%.
While FY23 has been the year of recovery, the focus from FY24 will be on:
industry demand compound annual growth rate over FY23- 27E of over 10% versus supply CAGR of 4-5%,
company’s plans to add another ~2,800 keys by March 2025 to take total operational keys to over 11,000,
opening of the 669 keys owned Aurika Mumbai Airport hotel in Q3 FY24 and
focus on organic debt reduction from FY25E as pending capex of ~Rs 3 billion (as of May 2023) largely for Mumbai Airport hotel is completed by March 2024.
