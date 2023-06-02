Lemon Tree Hotels Q4 Results Review - Mumbai Airport Hotel Opening To Drive Growth: ICICI Securities

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. clocked its best-ever quarter in Q4 FY23, and with the company having achieved FY23 revenue and Ebitda of Rs 8.8 billion and Rs 4.5 billion respectively, the company has exceeded its FY23 guidance of revenue growing 100% YoY to Rs 8.0 billion at an Ebitda margin of 50%.

While FY23 has been the year of recovery, the focus from FY24 will be on: