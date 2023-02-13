Lemon Tree Hotels Q3 Results Review - Record Quarter Driven By Pricing Momentum: ICICI Securities
FY24-25E may see continued momentum, debt reduction the key monitorable.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Along expected lines, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. clocked its best ever quarter with Q3 FY23 consolidated revenue of Rs 2.3 billion (up 19% QoQ) which was marginally higher than our estimate of Rs 2.2 billion with reported Ebitda of Rs 1.1 billion at Ebitda margins of 54.2% (our estimate of 53%).
Q3 FY23 average room rates increased 24% versus Q3 FY20 (pre-Covid levels) to Rs 5,738 while occupancy was lower by 370 bps versus Q3 FY20 at 67.6%.
With Lemon Tree having achieved nine months-FY23 revenue and Ebitda of 6.2 billion and Rs 3.1 billion respectively, we believe that it is on track to meet its FY23 guidance of revenues growing 100% YoY to Rs 8.0 billion at an Ebitda margin of 50%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Indian Hotels Q3 Results Review - The Best Ever Quarterly Performance: IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.