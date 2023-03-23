Lemon Tree Hotels - Focus Shifts To Growth From Recovery: ICICI Securities

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. clocked its best-ever quarter in Q3 FY23, and with the company having achieved nine months-FY23 revenue and Ebitda of Rs 6.2 billion and Rs 3.1 billion respectively, we believe that it is on track to meet its FY23 guidance of revenues growing 100% YoY to Rs 8.0 billion at an Ebitda margin of 50%.

While FY23 has been the year of recovery, the focus from FY24 will be on: