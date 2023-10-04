Lemon Tree - Growth Story Intact; Maintaining A 'Buy': Anand Rathi
Lemon Tree company is set to open its largest hotel, Aurika Mumbai (669 rooms) by end-October 2023, ~14% of its current inventory.
Anand Rathi Report
We expect Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 to be on similar lines as Q1, as it sees demand rising. Its average room rate would grow ~10% YoY.
We expect H2 FY24 to be very strong for the industry and the company due to the World Cup, the festival season, return of international travellers, ~80% occupancy and higher ARRs.
We expect it to report 26.3%/27% revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rates over FY23-FY25.
Hence, factoring in all the above, we raise our 12-month target price to Rs 150 (from Rs 110 earlier), valuing the stock at 20 times FY25e enterprise value/ Ebitda.
Risks: Slow-down in the economy would curtail demand; vulnerable to external factors: terrorist attacks, epidemics, etc.
