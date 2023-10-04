Lemon Tree - Growth Story Intact; Maintaining A 'Buy': Anand Rathi

We expect Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 to be on similar lines as Q1, as it sees demand rising. Its average room rate would grow ~10% YoY.

We expect H2 FY24 to be very strong for the industry and the company due to the World Cup, the festival season, return of international travellers, ~80% occupancy and higher ARRs.

Lemon Tree company is set to open its largest hotel, Aurika Mumbai (Mumbai International Airport, 669 rooms) by end-October 2023, ~14% of its current inventory.

We expect it to report 26.3%/27% revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rates over FY23-FY25.

Hence, factoring in all the above, we raise our 12-month target price to Rs 150 (from Rs 110 earlier), valuing the stock at 20 times FY25e enterprise value/ Ebitda.

Risks: Slow-down in the economy would curtail demand; vulnerable to external factors: terrorist attacks, epidemics, etc.