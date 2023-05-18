Laxmi Organic Q4 Results Review - Performance Disappoints Yet Again: Prabhudas Lilladher

We cut our FY24/25E earnings per share estimates of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. by 17%/20% given-

further delay on revenue generation from fluorochemicals investment, as plants to commission in phases over FY24; supply contracts still awaited, slower than expected revenue growth in specialty intermediates segment on persisting demand weakness in key applications, despite commissioning plants for long term contracts and sharp price correction and normalisation of spreads in acetyls; ETAC price down more than 20%YoY.

We believe, specialty intermediates and acetyls will remain Laxmi Organic’s core businesses in the medium term (specialty intermediates revenue visibility relatively higher given long term contracts), while fluorochemicals will be a long term earnings driver.