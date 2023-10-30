Laxmi Organic Q2 Results Review - Performance Disappoints Yet Again: Prabhudas Lilladher
Fluorochemicals phase II, III to be commissioned from FY24 end.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. reported weak performance across business segments sequentially (revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax down 11%/49%/72%) primarily led by drop in realisations.
We have cut earnings per share estimates by 20.9%/10.3% for FY24E and FY25E as we anticipate near term headwinds given-
delayed revenue generation from Fluorochemicals project,
slower than expected growth in specialty intermediates on persisting demand weakness in key applications, and
continued pain in agrochemicals business.
Specialty ntermediates and acetyls will remain Laxmi Organic’s core businesses in the medium term, while fluorochemicals will be a long term earnings driver, in our view.
Maintain ‘Reduce’ rating with SOTP based target price revised lower to Rs 220 (Rs 252 earlier; implied consolidated FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda of 10 times and price-to-earning of 25 times).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
