Laxmi Organic Q1 Results Review - Uncertainties Persist: Dolat Capital

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 witnessed healthy QoQ improvement in profitability (Ebitda/profit after tax +27%/+58%).

However, management indicated a challenging Q2 whereby the company is witnessing postponement of deliveries (on weak demand). 

Fluorochemicals project severely impacted by cost and time overruns (revised capex at Rs 5.5 billion). Revenue generation to commence only in FY25; asset turns to be sub optimal (less than 0.4 times).

Additional capex of Rs 7.1 billion announced at newly acquired land parcel at Dahej; to be undertaken over next three years across specialties and essentials.

We believe, acetyl intermediates and the specialty intermediates will remain Laxmi Organic’s core businesses in the medium term, while fluorochemicals ramp-up will be slow and return on capital employed dilutive in the medium term.

We assume coverage with ‘Sell’ rating and SoTP based target price of Rs 225.