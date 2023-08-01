Laxmi Organic Q1 Results Review - Uncertainties Persist: Dolat Capital
Sequential improvement in Q1 FY24 amid challenges.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 witnessed healthy QoQ improvement in profitability (Ebitda/profit after tax +27%/+58%).
However, management indicated a challenging Q2 whereby the company is witnessing postponement of deliveries (on weak demand).
Fluorochemicals project severely impacted by cost and time overruns (revised capex at Rs 5.5 billion). Revenue generation to commence only in FY25; asset turns to be sub optimal (less than 0.4 times).
Additional capex of Rs 7.1 billion announced at newly acquired land parcel at Dahej; to be undertaken over next three years across specialties and essentials.
We believe, acetyl intermediates and the specialty intermediates will remain Laxmi Organic’s core businesses in the medium term, while fluorochemicals ramp-up will be slow and return on capital employed dilutive in the medium term.
We assume coverage with ‘Sell’ rating and SoTP based target price of Rs 225.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
UPL Q1 Results Review - Higher Agrochemical Inventory Continues To Dampen Performance: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.