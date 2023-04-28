Laurus Labs Q4 Results Review - Lowest Margins Over Past Twelve Quarters: Motilal Oswal
Reduced CDMO business drags earnings.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Laurus Lab Ltd. delivered a miss on earnings for Q4 FY23, led by a sharp decline in the synthesis (contract research manufacturing organisation) business. The anti-retrovirals business has been stable QoQ, indicating a decrease in the extent of price erosion in the base portfolio.
We cut our earnings estimate by 22%/15% for FY24/FY25 to factor in the decline in CDMO business and a gradual pick-up in new contracts, slower scale-up in formulation business and front loading of opex related to new FDF facility.
While a high base of FY23 would lead to 9% YoY earnings decline in FY24, we believe that Laurus Labs’ financial performance reached its lowest point in Q4 FY23, led by low CDMO sales and front loading of opex for expanded FDF facility.
Over the past two years, Laurus Labs has invested almost Rs 19.4 billion for expanding its manufacturing capacity. The addition of new contracts for both, CDMO as well as FDF is expected to drive sales/profitability prospects H2 FY24 onwards.
It has corrected 48%/33% over the past 12 months/six months and is available at 22 times/16 times FY24/FY25 earnings per share of Rs 13/Rs 18.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.