Laurus Labs Q4 Results Review - Lowest Margins Over Past Twelve Quarters: Motilal Oswal

Laurus Lab Ltd. delivered a miss on earnings for Q4 FY23, led by a sharp decline in the synthesis (contract research manufacturing organisation) business. The anti-retrovirals business has been stable QoQ, indicating a decrease in the extent of price erosion in the base portfolio.

We cut our earnings estimate by 22%/15% for FY24/FY25 to factor in the decline in CDMO business and a gradual pick-up in new contracts, slower scale-up in formulation business and front loading of opex related to new FDF facility.

While a high base of FY23 would lead to 9% YoY earnings decline in FY24, we believe that Laurus Labs’ financial performance reached its lowest point in Q4 FY23, led by low CDMO sales and front loading of opex for expanded FDF facility.

Over the past two years, Laurus Labs has invested almost Rs 19.4 billion for expanding its manufacturing capacity. The addition of new contracts for both, CDMO as well as FDF is expected to drive sales/profitability prospects H2 FY24 onwards.

It has corrected 48%/33% over the past 12 months/six months and is available at 22 times/16 times FY24/FY25 earnings per share of Rs 13/Rs 18.