Laurus Labs Q3 Result Review - Synthesis, Non-Antiretroviral, API Drives Earnings: Motilal Oswal
There has been some recovery in ARV formulation and onco-API business on a sequential basis for the quarter.
Motilal Oswal Report
Laurus Labs Ltd. delivered operationally in-line performance for Q3 FY23, led by healthy traction in contract development and manufacturing organisation-synthesis/non-antiretroviral drugs active pharma ingredient segment.
We cut our earnings estimate by 4%/11%/6.7% for FY23/FY24/FY25, respectively, considering
moderation of CDMO business for FY24 on a high base of FY23,
gradual ramp up in non-ARV finished dosage form,
operational cost related to expanded facilities.
Laurus Labs is enhancing its capabilities/capacities for the CDMO business from pharma, bio-synthesis, animal health as well as agro-chemicals, which is not only enabling more business from its existing customers but also expanding its customer base. It is also growing its capacity for non-ARV API and building a product pipeline in the non-ARV FDF segment. Some of the levers would start contributing meaningfully from FY25 onwards.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
