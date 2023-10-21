Laurus Labs Q2 Results Review - Lower Raw Material Cost Revives Margin On Sequential Basis: Motilal Oswal

Laurus Lab Ltd. delivered a miss for Q2 FY24 earnings, led by gradual traction in the contract development and manufacturing organisation segment. Subsequently, reduced operating leverage affected profitability as well for the quarter.

We have cut our earnings estimate by 21%/4% for FY24/FY25 to factor in-

slower ramp-up in non-anti retroviral formulation and active pharma ingredient business; gradual improvement in the CDMO segment over the medium term and frontloading of operational cost.

We value Laurus Labs at 24 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a price target of Rs 460.

The earnings are expected to decline 37% YoY in FY24 due to-

a high base related to one-time purchase order executed in FY23, pricing pressure and lower volume off-take in the ARV segment over the past 12 months and delay in commercial benefit from non-ARV formulation business.

However, given the significant investment of Rs 30 billion over FY22-24E, robust order-book in the CDMO segment in place, and new launches in Non-ARV formulation segment, we expect FY25 to be much better than FY24. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.