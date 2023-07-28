Laurus Labs Q1 Results Review - Operating Deleverage Hurts Margins: Motilal Oswal
Strengthens contract development and manufacturing organisation outlook with one more contract win.
Motilal Oswal Report
Laurus Labs Ltd. reported lower-than-expected earnings for Q1 FY24, primarily due to reduced traction in the formulation segment. Despite the miss, the company remains committed to pursuing new contracts in both contract development manufacturing organisation and formulation segments.
Additionally, Laurus Labs is actively working on expanding its capacity/capabilities to cater to new orders in the animal health/human health/agro-chem segments.
We cut our earnings estimate by 6%/3% for FY24/FY25, factoring-
the adverse impact on the non-antiretroviral active pharma ingredient business,
gradual pick-up in the formulation business, and
higher operational cost.
We value Laurus Labs at 21 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a price target of Rs 410.
We remain positive on Laurus Labs on the back of-
building blocks across different aspects within the CDMO segment,
limited scope of price pressure in the ARV segment and
adding customers/new products in the non-ARV API/formulation segment.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.
