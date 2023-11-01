Larsen & Toubro Q2 Review - Core Business On Strong Footing; Margin Delivery Key Monitorable: Yes Securities

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. reported an expectedly strong Q2 FY24 print with continued momentum in core business revenue growth while infrastructure margin remains subdued.

An increase in order pipeline to Rs 8.8 trillion augurs well for continued acceleration in order inflow growth where energy related capex in the Middle East have been a shot in the arm.

The turnaround in Hyderabad Metro profitability, all-time high PLF in Nabha Power would support further acceleration in bottom line growth.

Ebitda margin has remained subdued mainly on account of legacy projects pertaining to infrastructure segment while IT businesses have seen continued higher employee retention costs.