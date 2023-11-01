Larsen & Toubro Q2 Review - Core Business On Strong Footing; Margin Delivery Key Monitorable: Yes Securities
Yes Securities Report
Larsen and Toubro Ltd. reported an expectedly strong Q2 FY24 print with continued momentum in core business revenue growth while infrastructure margin remains subdued.
An increase in order pipeline to Rs 8.8 trillion augurs well for continued acceleration in order inflow growth where energy related capex in the Middle East have been a shot in the arm.
The turnaround in Hyderabad Metro profitability, all-time high PLF in Nabha Power would support further acceleration in bottom line growth.
Ebitda margin has remained subdued mainly on account of legacy projects pertaining to infrastructure segment while IT businesses have seen continued higher employee retention costs.
Looking forward
Management expects legacy projects to be significantly exhausted by Q4 FY24 while incremental execution of large projects could see fulfilment of margin threshold from FY25. Thus, margin recovery for the infrastructure remains a key monitorable.
With the order pipeline getting significantly boosted both on domestic and exports front, there is significantly increased visibility for order inflow growth in the near term.
L&T is well placed to capture incremental business from Middle East from energy as well as other infrastructure segments. We remain positive on the company’s strong business model, robust bid pipeline, diversified order book and healthy balance sheet.
We downgrade to 'Neutral' ('Add' earlier) given significant run-up in the stock price (~23% over last six months) with a revised SOTP-based target price of Rs 2,938 (2,848 earlier).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
