Landmark Cars IPO - Play On Premium, Luxury Car Sales Domestically: ICICI Direct
It is a leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, Renault.
ICICI Direct Report
Landmark Cars Ltd. is a leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. The company also has a commercial vehicle dealership for Ashok Leyland in India.
Its longstanding relationships with its original equipment manufacturer partners and market leadership position offer it several competitive advantages including:
opportunities from OEMs allowing it to expand business into new cities and geographies;
sharing infrastructure and manpower across brands to increase margins;
attracting suitable inorganic dealership acquisition targets (with the support of OEMs);
opportunities to expand across business verticals like after-sales service, sales of pre-owned vehicles and sales of financial and insurance products;
attracting talented sales and technical personnel;
executing large scale marketing and advertising campaigns and
centralising certain backend and support functions all of which leads to economies of scale and margin improvement.
