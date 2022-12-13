Landmark Cars IPO - Outlook, Strengths, Business Strategies, Key Risks, Financials: HDFC Securities

Landmark Cars Ltd. is a leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault.

It also has a commercial vehicle dealership with Ashok Leyland Ltd. in India and has a presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs (including sales of spare parts, lubricants and accessories), sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of the sales of third-party financial and insurance products.

It started its operations and opened its first dealership for Honda in CY1998, and has expanded its network to include 112 outlets in eight Indian states and union territories, comprised of 59 sales showrooms and outlets and 53 after-sales service and spares outlets, as of June 30, 2022.

Landmark Cars is focused on the premium and luxury automotive segments.

CRISIL expects the premium segment to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10-12% CAGR from Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2027, while the luxury segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14-16% during the same period.