La Opala Q2 Results Review - Miss Led By Cutback In Consumer Spending: Nirmal Bang
Nirmal Bang Report
La Opala RG Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 revenue fell ~34% YoY on account of shift in festive season to Q3 and cutback in consumer spending. Ebitda margin was maintained at ~39%, aided by 4% price hike and a better mix.
Considering the ongoing demand scenario, La Opala's management expects flattish revenue in FY24.
Opalware capacity can clock more than Rs 5 billion revenue at peak. Borosilicate will be an additional growth driver from FY25/26.
Maintain 'Buy'.
