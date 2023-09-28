La Opala- Capacity Addition, New Product Category Provides Growth Visibility Over Medium-Term: HDFC Securities

Given the size of India’s opal ware sector, the vast under-penetrated population, consistent population growth and rising aspirations of the fast expanding middle class, we believe that opalware remains one of the most sustainable consumption stories in India.

La Opala RG Ltd. is a leader in mass and premium product categories, which are mainly led by aggressive branding and strong distribution. The company has been consistently operating at best-in-class margins of 35% plus, which is the highest in the entire consumer discretionary space.

This has resulted in a strong debt-free balance sheet and decent return ratios. It has constantly leveraged its superior brand recall through product launches in both value-for-money and premium segments.

We expect the company to benefit from its leading position in the opalware and tableware segments, while we expect premium product launches to de-risk its revenue stream.

Significant capacity addition, venturing into new product category (borosilicate glass), favorable consumer demand provides growth visibility over medium term.