KSB - Strong Operational Performance In Q4: ICICI Direct

KSB Ltd. reported strong operational performance in Q4 CY22.

Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 524.6 crore, up 18.0% YoY and 21.6% QoQ. Revenue from pump segment increased 16.7% YoY (up 25.1% QoQ) to Rs 439.5 crore. Valves segment revenue came in at Rs 85.9 crore; up 25.4% YoY and 6.7% QoQ.

Total revenue for CY22 is up by 21.7% YoY to Rs 1822.1 crore as pump and valves segments grew by 20.6% YoY and 27.6% YoY respectively.

KSB's gross margins improved 318 bps YoY and 102 bps QoQ to 47.1% in Q4 CY22. The gross margin for CY22 stands at 45.8% versus 47.1% in CY21.

Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 12.0% versus 11% YoY and 11.7% QoQ.

Thus, absolute Ebitda increased by 36.2% YoY (up 42.0% QoQ) to Rs 76.8 crore led by healthy revenue growth and improvement in margins. CY22 Ebitda margin stands at 13.5% (versus 14% in CY21) leading to Ebitda growth of 17.8% YoY to Rs 246.8 crore.

Ebit margin for pump segment improved to 13.5% in Q4 CY22 versus 11.8% YoY and 11.6% QoQ. Valves segment Ebit margin also improved to 11.2% during the quarter as against 7.3% YoY and 9.7% QoQ.

Profit after tax for the quarter increased by 41.9% YoY up 43.3% QoQ) to Rs 55.9 crore. CY22 profit after tax is up by 22.3% YoY to Rs 182.8 crore.