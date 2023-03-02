KSB - Strong Operational Performance In Q4: ICICI Direct
Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 524.6 crore, up 18.0% YoY and 21.6% QoQ.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
KSB Ltd. reported strong operational performance in Q4 CY22.
Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 524.6 crore, up 18.0% YoY and 21.6% QoQ. Revenue from pump segment increased 16.7% YoY (up 25.1% QoQ) to Rs 439.5 crore. Valves segment revenue came in at Rs 85.9 crore; up 25.4% YoY and 6.7% QoQ.
Total revenue for CY22 is up by 21.7% YoY to Rs 1822.1 crore as pump and valves segments grew by 20.6% YoY and 27.6% YoY respectively.
KSB's gross margins improved 318 bps YoY and 102 bps QoQ to 47.1% in Q4 CY22. The gross margin for CY22 stands at 45.8% versus 47.1% in CY21.
Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 12.0% versus 11% YoY and 11.7% QoQ.
Thus, absolute Ebitda increased by 36.2% YoY (up 42.0% QoQ) to Rs 76.8 crore led by healthy revenue growth and improvement in margins. CY22 Ebitda margin stands at 13.5% (versus 14% in CY21) leading to Ebitda growth of 17.8% YoY to Rs 246.8 crore.
Ebit margin for pump segment improved to 13.5% in Q4 CY22 versus 11.8% YoY and 11.6% QoQ. Valves segment Ebit margin also improved to 11.2% during the quarter as against 7.3% YoY and 9.7% QoQ.
Profit after tax for the quarter increased by 41.9% YoY up 43.3% QoQ) to Rs 55.9 crore. CY22 profit after tax is up by 22.3% YoY to Rs 182.8 crore.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.