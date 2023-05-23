Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Q4 Review - Upbeat Show In Telangana Drives Result: ICICI Securities
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Q4 Results Review - Upbeat Performance In Telangana Drives Result: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences’ (KIMS) Q4FY23 performance was driven by robust performance in Telangana region. Revenues from Telangana hospitals surged 5.5% QoQ while EBITDA margin expanded 473bps to 35.1%. Company is on track to add beds in new hospitals at Nashik, Bengaluru and Thane (Maharashtra), while empanelment of new doctors in the acquired Sunshine facilities could significantly boost revenues. We are positive on KIMS’ long-term outlook given: 1) strong brand recall in its home markets of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ii) expansion in adjacent states, iii) strong execution and prudent capital allocation, and iv) healthy margins. Retain BUY and target price of Rs 1,795/share.
