KPR Mill Q1 Results Review - Textile Margins Expand QoQ, Ethanol Remains Healthy: Systematix

KPR Mill Ltd.’s revenue fell by 17% QoQ (up mere 1.6% YoY) to Rs 16.1 billion, versus our estimate of Rs 17 billion. Revenue in the sugar and ethanol division rose 29% YoY, while that in textiles fell by 5% YoY.

Gross margin contracted 139 basis points YoY but expanded 564 bps QoQ to 39.1%, boosted by softening raw material price sequentially and higher contribution of ethanol made by using B-heavy molasses.

Ebitda rose 4% QoQ but fell by 10% YoY to Rs 3.3 billion, 6% more than our estimate of Rs 3.1 billion. Ebitda margin expanded 420 bps QoQ but contracted 260 bps YoY to 20.6% (our estimate 18.4%).

Net profit dropped 3% QoQ, and 10.5% YoY to Rs 2.0 billion, and was broadly in line with estimates. KPR’s current three months of inventory, valued at Rs 62,000-63,000/candy, should support margins in the coming quarters, in our view.

It has an order book of Rs 10 billion in garments, which KPR MIll expects to execute over four-five months. Management expects the demand environment to stay sluggish, especially in Europe, with that in the U.S. beginning to stabilise.

Thus, it would consider new capex in garmenting once it sees definitive demand improvement in these markets.

Management forecasts selling 150 million garment pieces in FY24. KPR Mill expects to commission its new 120 thousand litres per day ethanol plant in Q3 FY24, likely propelling its total installed capacity to 500 KLPD.

Reiterating 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 753 (earlier Rs 726), based on 25 times FY25E earnings.